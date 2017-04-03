16-year-old driver killed in head-on collision in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY – A 16-year-old driver was killed Sunday in a head-on collision in Sussex County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred on Route 301, south of Route 40 at 4:40 p.m.

Police say the 16-year-old driver was in a 1996 Honda Accord and traveling northbound on Route 301 when he crossed the center line into the southbound lane and hit a 1998 Ford Ranger head-on.

The driver, 16-year-old Malik Demario Walker of Stoney Creek, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to MCV Hospital in Richmond with life threatening injuries.

Police say Walker was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.