× First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a mild Monday and the threat for severe weather in your First Warning forecast.

High pressure will move offshore tonight as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Lows tonight in the low and mid 40s.

We’ll start Monday with some sunshine. Expect increasing clouds as the day progresses. Highs near 70. We’re tracking a storm system to the west that will give us increasing rain chances late Monday night into Tuesday morning. It will be a mild night Monday, with lows near 60. We could even see a few thunderstorms late. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk for severe weather. If any severe storms occur, the main threats will be gusty winds and hail. A cold front will cross the region Tuesday afternoon.We’ll see some showers and possible storms into Tuesday morning. Should dry out by Tuesday afternoon with gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s to near 80 and even into the 80s for some. Dry Tuesday night as high pressure builds in.

Wednesday will be dry with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Our eyes now turn to our next system on Thursday into Friday. We’re tracking a system that could bring us some showers and storms. A cold front will cross Friday, bringing in some cooler air. Highs in the mid 60s Friday, and lower 60s for the weekend. The weekend is looking dry.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start, with more clouds by the afternoon. Highs right around 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Monday night: A chance of showers and storms late . Mild and humid. Lows near 60. Winds: S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.