WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens is offering a special deal that gives back to youth in the community.

When you buy an annual pass online in April, you will give a ticket to the Boys & Girls Club of the Peninsula to be used throughout the summer for field trips.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula planted a garden in March at Busch Gardens. The garden is located on the way to the France area of the park.

