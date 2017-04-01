Sheriff: Man exposes himself in York Co. Kmart parking lot

Photo Gallery
YORKTOWN, Va. – York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Deputies need your help finding a man who exposed himself in a Kmart parking lot.
The incident happened March 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Deputies say the man was masturbating behind the wheel of a white pickup truck in the Kmart parking lot in the 5000 block of Victory Boulevard.
The truck appears to be a 1990s model Ford F-250.
Police say the driver is a thin, white male his thirties.
If you can help police identify the vehicle, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
37.116754 -76.463944