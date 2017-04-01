Mudslide kills at least 112 people in Colombia

A mudslide killed at least 112 people and injured many others late Friday night in Colombia’s Putumayo province, authorities said.

Many residents have been reported missing, according to the civil protection authorities and the office of President Juan Manuel Santos.

At least 190 people were injured, and firefighters are searching for survivors, said a Twitter post from the country’s fire service.

Electrical power and water were out in Mocoa, and the hospital system was shut down, according to firefighters.

The mudslide came after heavy rains battered the southwestern region of the country.

In 2015, torrential rains in northwest Colombia caused a landslide that killed more than 80 people as mud rushed into homes and bridges, officials said.