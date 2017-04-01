× First Warning Forecast: Tracking warming temperatures into next week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking sunshine and 60s heading into Sunday.

High pressure will build into the area tonight and Sunday. Lows tonight will be cooler in the mid 40s. Skies will continue to clear overnight. Mostly sunny skies heading into Sunday. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The high pressure system will move offshore Monday, with milder temperatures and increasing clouds. Looks like any rain should hold off until late at night. Highs ranging in the 60s to near 70. Rain and storms chances increase Monday night with our next system. A cold front will trail across the region Tuesday with temperatures warming up to the 70s ahead of the front. Expect some showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Conditions dry out Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday in the mid 60s. We’re tracking another cold front Thursday and Friday. We do have the chance to see some strong to severe storms on Thursday, so we will be keeping an eye on this as the time gets closer. A chance for some lingering showers into Friday.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start, with more clouds by the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to near 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

