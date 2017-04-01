City of Williamsburg seeking nominations for 2017 Business Appreciation Award

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The City of Williamsburg is accepting nominations to recognize local businesses for the 2017 Business Appreciation Award.
Any person or business can nominate a city business for the Williamsburg Business Appreciation Award.
The businesses must meet the following criteria:
- A physical presence in the City of Williamsburg.
- Demonstrated staying power: a substantiated history as an established business for at least 5 years.
- Employ less than 100 persons.
- Achieved growth in its number of employees: a benchmark to be used to judge the impact of business on the job market.
- Increased sales and/or unit volume: an indication of continued growth.
- Innovativeness of product or service offered: illustrations of the creativity and imagination of the nominee.
- Responded positively to adversity: examples of problems faced in the business and the strategies used to solve them.
- Evidence of contributions or aid to community-oriented projects.
- Exemplary customer service: evidence of customer satisfaction.
- Environmentally sensitivity: attractive grounds and evidence of having implemented environmentally friendly policies.