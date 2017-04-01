City of Williamsburg seeking nominations for 2017 Business Appreciation Award

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The City of Williamsburg is accepting nominations to recognize local businesses for the 2017 Business Appreciation Award.

Any person or business can nominate a city business for the Williamsburg Business Appreciation Award.

The businesses must meet the following criteria:

  • A physical presence in the City of Williamsburg.
  • Demonstrated staying power: a substantiated history as an established business for at least 5 years.
  • Employ less than 100 persons.
  • Achieved growth in its number of employees: a benchmark to be used to judge the impact of business on the job market.
  • Increased sales and/or unit volume: an indication of continued growth.
  • Innovativeness of product or service offered: illustrations of the creativity and imagination of the nominee.
  • Responded positively to adversity: examples of problems faced in the business and the strategies used to solve them.
  • Evidence of contributions or aid to community-oriented projects.
  • Exemplary customer service: evidence of customer satisfaction.
  • Environmentally sensitivity: attractive grounds and evidence of having implemented environmentally friendly policies.