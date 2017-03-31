× Governor McAuliffe set to announce plans to reform toll violation collections

NORFOLK, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe is scheduled to make an announcement this morning about his plans to reform toll violation collections.

Governor McAuliffe will join Virginia Secretary of Transportation, Aubrey Lane, for the announcement at Norfolk City Hall at 11:30 a.m.

On March 22, he proposed a budget amendment which would cap fees associated with tolls from the Elizabeth River Tunnels as $2,200 for residents.

The cap would apply to fees associated with tolls, like penalties, administration fees, fines and court related costs.

Unfortunately, the cap would apply to violations made on July 1, 2016 and beyond. McAuliffe and the Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne told reporters they are trying to work with Macquarie-Skanska to negotiate toll related fees made prior to July 1, 2016, but because of the 2012 contract, Macquarier-Skanska does not have to officially comply.

Because of the contract, Governor McAuliffe said there is nothing that legislators can do right now to bring the toll rate down.

News 3’s Kelly Rule will be at the announcement and will have updates