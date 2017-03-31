× First Warning Forecast: Drier weather moves in for the weekend

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking calmer conditions overnight, with just a few lingering showers. Lows tonight in the low and mid 50s.

High pressure will build in from the west on Saturday. We’ll start off the day with mostly cloudy skies, followed by some clearing and sunshine. It will be on the breezy side with winds out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Highs in the upper 60s. A bit of a cooler day on tap for Sunday with highs near 60.

Temperatures begin to trend warmer on Monday with highs in the mid 60s. Rain and thunderstorms will be the story for Tuesday. It will however be warm with highs in the mid 70s. A dry day for Wednesday with rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering showers. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.



Saturday: Clouds in the morning followed by more sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs near 60. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

