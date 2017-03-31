Crayola axes ‘dandelion’ from the 24-count crayon box

Friday is National Crayon Day and for the first time in its history, Crayola is retiring a color from its classic 24-count box.

The company announced Thursday that ‘Dandelion’ is the color that would be retired.

The company announced Friday morning that ‘Dandelion’ will be replaced by a new color in the blue family. Crayola said more details about the color will be coming in May and that this summer they’ll launch a contest for fans to help name the new color.

Our beloved Dandelion decided to announce his retirement early! There’s no taming an adventurous spirit! #NationalCrayonDay pic.twitter.com/RMk6pw3jR2 — Crayola (@Crayola) March 30, 2017

The other 23 shades in the 24-count crayon box are red, yellow, blue, brown, orange, green, violet, black, carnation pink, yellow orange, blue green, red violet, red orange, yellow green, blue violet, white, violet red, cerulean, apricot, scarlet, green yellow, indigo and gray.

While Crayola has never dropped a color from its 24-count box before, it has retired crayons — it has 124 in production now — over the years. The last time Crayola got rid of colors was in 2003, when blizzard blue, magic mint, teal blue and mulberry disappeared from the collection.

Burnt sienna avoided getting cut after more than 60,000 fans voted in the campaign to “save the shade.”

The company first retired colors in 1990 when eight colors — maize, lemon yellow, blue gray, raw umber, green blue, orange red, orange yellow and violet blue — left the pack and joined the “Crayola Hall of Fame.”