With eyes on the sky, Tides host Orioles Friday in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Friday’s forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain. However, there’s a 0% chance of Friday’s scheduled Orioles vs. Tides exhibition game be played on another date. So, Mother Nature: batter up!

“We’re going to do everything we can to get the game in,” Ian Locke, Norfolk Tides Director of Media Relations tells News 3.

Gates to Harbor Park will open at 1pm regardless of the weather. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05pm.

The Orioles, who play their final Grapefruit League spring training game Thursday in Sarasota, are scheduled to fly to Norfolk Friday morning and arrive at the park by Noon. Baltimore will take batting practice, weather permitting, on the field from 1-2pm.

Should the game be washed out, the Tides will issue a full refund for all tickets purchased.

This will be Baltimore’s fifth appearance at Harbor Park since the Tides became the Triple-A affiliate of the Orioles in 2007. Harbor Park hosted exhibition games between the Orioles and Washington Nationals in 2007 and 2009, while the Orioles and Tides squared off prior to the 2012 and 2014 seasons.