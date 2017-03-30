Virginia fugitive caught after North Carolina police chase

NASH Co., N.C. – A man wanted in Virginia Beach was captured after a police chase in North Carolina on Wednesday.

Nash County authorities attempted to stop a black SUV for following too close to another vehicle on I-95.

The black SUV exited I-95 and got on US 64 Westbound.

A Sergeant was able to catch up to the vehicle as it was exiting onto North Old Carriage Road and traveling towards Nash Community College.

With patrol lights on the vehicle slowed and pulled into the pubic vehicular area of Nash Community College, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver then turned around and parked with the vehicle facing North Old Carriage Road.

As the Sergeant exited his vehicle and approached the suspect’s vehicle it accelerated and started traveling back to US 64 resulting in a chase.

The vehicle then turned onto US 64 driving the wrong way down the Westbound ramp.

The subject was driving towards oncoming traffic so the Sergeant conducted a maneuver prior to the suspect vehicle entering onto US 64 to prevent a potential head-on collision.

The black SUV spun around, came to a stop and then drove away heading Westbound on US 64 towards Nashville reaching an excess of 100 miles per hour.

Other Nash County Sheriff’s Deputies were staged at exit 459 attempting to stop the suspect.

The black SUV managed to avoid the staging area, exited at US 64 at exit 459, and headed south on NC Highway 58.

As the black SUV drove under the bridge, it rear-ended a vehicle driven by a local citizen.

The black SUV then turned right traveling westbound on the eastbound off-ramp.

The Sergeant attempted another maneuver but the driver was able to drive out of it.

While headed to the top of the off-ramp in the wrong direction for the second time, another Sergeant was able to perform a maneuver to cause the black SUV to overturn onto its roof.

The two occupants were removed from the black SUV and taken into custody without further incident, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Both occupants were transported to UNC-Rocky Mount for medical evaluation and cleared with no injuries.

The driver of the SUV was 30-year-old Daniel Jennings, of Virginia Beach.

Jennings was charged with one count of Felony Flee/Elude Arrest with Motor Vehicle; one count of Driving While License Revoked Impaired Revocation Based, one count of Fictitious Information to Officer, Hit/Run Leave Scene of Property Damage, one county of Fail to Heed Light or Siren, and one count of Extradition/Fugitive Other State for Probation Violation from Virginia Beach, Virginia concerning a probation violation related to Possession With Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine.

Jennings received no bond due to the pending extradition and is currently in the Nash County Detention Center.

Jennings first court appearance has been set for March 30 in the Nash County Courthouse.