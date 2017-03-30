Portsmouth Police ask for public’s help finding runaway 12-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from his home Thursday afternoon.

12-year-old Joseph A. Drake was last seen at his home in the 100 block of Grand Street around 3:30 p.m. by family members.

When family members returned home a short time later, Joseph was nowhere to be found and his bicycle was missing.

Detectives do not believe Joseph is in any immediate danger as he has run away from home before.

Drake is a black male that stands approximately 5’ tall and weighs 100-125 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and orange flannel shirt, blue jeans, neon green shoes and carrying a red, gray, and black book bag.

Joseph is possibly riding a black and red bicycle with 3 Star black rims.

If you have seen Drake or know his whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or Detective A. Mannings at (757) 718-6781.