Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease each year, and while the incidence of Parkinson’s increases with age, about 4 percent (like actor Michael J. Fox) are diagnosed before the age of 50.

We kick off Parkinson's Awareness Month with Brian Kopell, MD., a nationally renowned neurosurgeon pioneering the use of an implant to control Parkinson’s symptoms.