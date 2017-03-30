× How to make slime without using borax

Right now a lot of kids are obsessed with making homemade slime.

It’s become such a popular DIY project that some stores have reported glue shortages, but a bigger concern is one of slime’s other key ingredients – borax.

It’s a household cleaner and health experts say it’s potentially hazardous.

On News 3 This Morning, local health blogger Ashley Grosch shared this recipe for a non-toxic recipe that doesn’t include borax.

Slime recipe:

1/2 cup non-toxic clear school glue

1/2 cup of liquid starch (store-bought or homemade)

1/2 cup of water

(Optional) Natural or regular food coloring

Combine water and glue. Mix well. Add any color to water/glue mixture. Stir well with a spoon. Slowly pour in the liquid starch pouring constantly until spoon no longer works (happens fast!), then switch to mixing in with hands. Liquid starch slime can be played with immediately, but for best results, wait 15 minutes for the true slime consistency to form. Store in airtight container to enjoy for a few days.

Homemade liquid starch:

3 Tablespoons of corn starch

3 cups of water

Put the cornstarch in a sauce pan and first whisk in about ¼ cup of the water to make an even slurry, then whisk in the remaining water.

Place the pan over medium heat and whisk constantly. When the mixture comes to a boil, take the pan off the heat. The starch will thicken as it cools. Transfer it to a mason jar when it’s no longer hot. Refrigerate the starch when not in use to prevent spoilage. It should keep in the fridge for at least 1 month.