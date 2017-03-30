Dozens of Suffolk bus drivers to call in sick Friday

SUFFOLK, Va. – About 45 of the 132 Suffolk Public School bus drivers are planning to call out sick on Friday.

The Suffolk school board held an emergency meeting Thursday to talk about the “sick in” and to address complaints about bus drivers’ pay.

The school district says it’s decided on a 2.5 raise for the drivers and is encouraging principals to meet with drivers.

The superintendent is creating a bus driver advisory committee to deal with future issues.

Suffolk Public Schools announced Wednesday that there may be a higher number of bus driver absences on Friday.

The announcement said the absences will likely create an increased number of late buses.

In order to prepare parents the message was sent and it asks for people to drive their kids to school and pick them up if possible.

