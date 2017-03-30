Cold Case: Couple pleads guilty in 2007 Norfolk murder case

NORFOLK, Va. – A couple that was indicted in connection with a 2007 murder pleaded guilty in court Thursday.

Frank Wilson Everett and Teressa Ann Everett each pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor Concealing a Dead Body, one count of misdemeanor Accessory after the Fact, and one count of felony Defiling a Dead Body, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Teressa and Frank Everett were previously charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, concealment of a dead body and defilement of a dead body in July.

The couple was indicted for the murder of Lori Jordan.

Jordan’s body was discovered in a wooded area in the 1100-block of Vista Street in Norfolk in December 2007. Initially, detectives ruled Jordan’s death as undetermined. In 2012, cold case investigators began looking into the case.

Billy Wilson Everett and Duane Phillip Goodson are also charged in connection with the incident. Each case remains pending trial, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Teressa and Frank Everett are scheduled to have their sentence hearings on June 16.