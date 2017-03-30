18 years ago Fabio was hit by a goose on Busch Gardens roller coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – 18 years ago on Thursday actor Fabio Lanzoni was hit by a goose while riding a roller coaster at Busch Gardens.

The star was on Apollo’s Chariot when a feathered fowl flew a little too close the the quick-moving ride.

He was in the front row on the inaugural run when the incident happened.

The bird died in the collision and Fabio suffered a cut on his nose.

No one else on the ride was hurt.

Fabio is an Italian-American best known as an actor, model, and spokesperson.