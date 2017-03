Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Master P is rumored to have his sights on the NBA. Tupac is set to be inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame April 7th and it looks like Snoop Dogg will lead the induction. Drake is breaking records.

DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat has details and the latest on the 7-Cities Summerfest coming in May.