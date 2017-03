Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - We got our science on with some liquid nitrogen and the Virginia Air & Space Center to get an idea of some of the fun kids will be having at one of the many NASA-themed camps this summer.

Registration open now!

NASA-Themed Camps

June 26th through the week of August 14 (Monday- Friday)

Presented by Virginia Air & Space Center

www.vasc.org