NFL teams not scared of ODU’s Coward

NORFOLK, Va. - The name of an Old Dominion Monarch has never been called at the NFL Draft. Could 2017 see not one, but two Monarchs selected?

When the 2017 NFL Draft begins four weeks from Thursday, many expect Zach Pascal, Old Dominion's record-setting receiver to become the first Monarch ever selected in the Draft. Earlier this year, Pascal became the first Monarchs player to land an invite to the NFL scouting combine.

But one of Pascal's teammates is also turning heads.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Rashaad Coward, the 6' 5" defensive tackle who impressed scouts at ODU's Pro Day, will take a visit to the Texans.

Per NFL Draft Diamonds, Coward also has visits lined-up with the Broncos, Giants and Jets.

Wednesday, News 3 learned trips to at least three other teams are in the fold.

"I'll do anything - whatever it takes to play at the next level," Coward told News 3. "It doesn't matter to me. I'll play offensive line, defensive line or long snapper - it doesn't matter."

And that versatility, and willingness to do so, may be why some NFL scouts are so high on Coward.

"He could've potentially been a four year starter for us at left tackle on offense," ODU head football coach Bobby Wilder explained. "There's NFL teams that have interest in him primarily on defense but they also see him as a developmental offensive lineman."

Coward was voted a second-team All-Conference USA defensive tackle.