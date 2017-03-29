ITALY – New video shows rivers of lava flowing from Mount Etna, Europe’s most-active volcano.

The volcano has been spewing lava and steam for weeks.

On March 16, 10 people were injured in an explosion of hot rock on the mountain. The incident was caught on camera by a BBC film crew.

According to CBS news, this level of activity is normal for the volcano.

An infrared image from the Suomi NPP satellite captured on March 16 shows the bright glow of lava flowing from the volcano.

An astronaut on the International Space Station took a picture of the volcano on March 19. You can even see the red flow of lava from space.