Motorcyclist injured in serious crash on Northampton Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV has shut down several lanes of westbound Northampton Boulevard.

The crash was reported at 5:57 a.m.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The SUV did not remain at the scene. Police are looking for a dark-colored SUV with a shattered rear window.

At this time, westbound Northampton Boulevard's left and middle lanes are blocked and eastbound Northampton Boulevard's left lane to Bayside Road is blocked.

