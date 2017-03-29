Man found shot in front of Elizabeth City home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Elizabeth City Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to 818 Roanoke Avenue and found 49-year-old Derrick Morris in front of the home with a gunshot wound to the upper, right side of his back.

Morris was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center by Pasquotank County EMS. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

