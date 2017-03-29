× Gunshot disturbance in Norfolk turns deadly

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight.

Around 12:30 a.m. dispatchers in Norfolk received several calls from citizens who heard gunfire. When police got to Lead St. they found an adult man lying in the street.

First responders pronounced the man dead on scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. As police work to determine what happened they ask the public for help. If you know anything that can help police call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

