Driver airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A female driver was taken airlifted to a local hospital after a crash Wednesday night.

The crash involved one vehicle and was in the 1300 block of Princess Anne Road around 6:40 p.m.

City officials said the woman was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Princess Anne Road is closed in both directions because of the crash from Gum Bridge Road to West Neck Road.

Emergency crews said the road is expected to reopen within two hours.

There is no further information on the condition of the driver.

