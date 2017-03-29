× City Council moves forward with Ocean View apartment project

NORFOLK, Va. – City council unanimously approved moving forward with a proposal to build apartments in Ocean View on Tuesday night.

Breeden Investment Properties wants to build the apartment complex on E. Ocean View Avenue, according to city documents. The site is near where the former Ocean View Senior Center used to sit. It will include about 145 apartments with parking, recreation, and management offices.

Councilman Tommy Smigiel said he hopes the developer will break ground later this year on the project.