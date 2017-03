GLENDALE, Ariz. – News 3 is your home for the NCAA men’s Final Four and national championship.

Saturday, WTKR-TV will broadcast both national semifinals from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. At 6:09pm, it’s (7) South Carolina vs. (1) Gonzaga. Then, at approximately 8:49pm, it’s (3) Oregon vs. (1) North Carolina.

The winners of those two games will meet Monday for the 2017 NCAA men’s basketball national championship.