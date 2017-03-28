× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Strong to severe storms moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Threat for severe storms… A cold front will push through the region today, bringing us a temperature change and a chance for showers and storms. Rain chances will increase through the morning and continue through the afternoon. Expect several rounds of showers and storms mixed in through the day. Heavy downpours are possible and some storms could be strong to severe. Highs will reach the mid 70s today. Showers and storms will wind down this evening as lows return to the mid 50s.

Skies will clear out on Wednesday. Expect clouds in the morning and sunshine mixing in through the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid 60s on Wednesday and the mid 50s on Thursday. Another round of rain and possible storms is set to move in for Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Not as Warm. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 28th

1932 F2 Tornado: Goochland Co

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1984 F3 Tornado Bertie Co

