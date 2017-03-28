Suffolk man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 50-year-old Suffolk man pleaded guilty Tuesday to receiving images of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Jamie Lee Sorrentino was arrested in June 2016 after federal agents traced child pornography to his residence.

According to court documents, a computer at Sorrentino’s residence was distributing images of child pornography via peer-to-peer sharing technology. In June 2016, a search warrant was conducted at Sorrentino’s house and over 50,000 images and videos of child pornography and child erotica were discovered.

Sorrentino confessed that he was responsible for the images and videos.

Sorrentino faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison when sentenced on September 12.