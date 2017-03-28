× Chesapeake Police investigate after 18-year-old shot

CHESAPEAKE, Va.- Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a shooting overnight.

Around midnight on Tuesday, police responded to the 700 block of Priscilla Lane for an 18-year-old man who had been shot.

He was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time police do not know how he sustained his injuries.

If anyone has any information they are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.