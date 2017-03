× Man shot and killed in Hampton Neighborhood

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating an early morning homicide.

An adult male was pronounced dead when police arrived to the scene around 2 a.m. Police tell News 3 he suffered a gunshot wound.

Several street blocks are taped off with crime scene tape in the area of Foley St. and Quash St.

Neighbors out at the scene told News 3 they heard gunfire but no verbal altercation.

Hampton police continue to look for a suspect.