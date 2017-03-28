× First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms

Tracking scattered showers and storms….The First Warning Storm Team is tracking the threat of storms today. Some of those storms could be strong and possibly severe.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm as a cold front pushes in from the west. Storm chances will increase a bit by late afternoon into the evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe. Heavy rain, localized flooding, large hail and gusty winds will be the primary threats. We’ll watch it closely. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s today. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. A few scattered showers and storms are possible, especially early in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

With the front to our south on Wednesday, a lot of us will be dry through the day. We will see a good deal of clouds early on. Then, more sunshine will mix in with the clouds by afternoon. Highs will cool into the low and mid 60s under breezy northerly winds between 10 and 15 mph. Highs will fall into the mid 50s by Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of rain and storms arrives Friday into early Saturday.

This Afternoon: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers and Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Sun and Clouds. Not as Warm. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Juniper, Elm, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1932 F2 Tornado: Goochland Co

1984 Coastal Storm: Tidal Flooding along Coastal Virginia, Southeast Virginia (2 day Period)

1984 F3 Tornado Bertie Co

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.