Woman slashes man with box cutter during road rage incident on I-264

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman was arrested in Virginia Beach on Saturday morning after a road rage incident that occurred on I-264.

According to Virginia State Police, the victim was traveling eastbound on I-264 when a black SUV came onto the interstate and was driving recklessly.

The driver, Sara Espinoza, “engaged herself in a road rage incident,” police say. The incident resulted in Espinoza and the victim both pulling over to the right shoulder and a verbal exchange started.

During the altercation, Espinoza pulled out a box cutter and reportedly stabbed the victim in the forearm.

The victim left the scene and called 911. Espinoza also left the scene and was later located at the 7-Eleven on First Colonial Road.

The victim was treated for his injuries and released.

Espinoza was arrested and charged with malicious wounding and driving on a suspended driver’s license. She was taken to Virginia Beach Jail where she received no bond.