Virginia Beach man found guilty after Snapchat video shows hamster lit on fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – News 3 investigated after a man was reported to police for a Snapchat video posted in July, 2016.

On Monday the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney said 19-year-old Anthony DiAngelo was found guilty of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty.

Evidence proved that DiAngelo doused a hamster in gasoline and lit it on fire.

There was also evidence that 20-year-old Rayshawn Steverson recorded a video of the incident on Snapchat.

A witness reported the event to Virginia Beach Animal Control after seeing the video.

The Commonwealth withdrew a charge of misdemeanor Animal Cruelty against the other man charged.

There was not enough evidence to prove that Steverson aided in the crime of burning the hamster.