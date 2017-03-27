Ringo Starr to play concert in Norfolk in November

NORFOLK, Va. – Ringo Starr, along with the All-Starr Band will play a show at the Ted Constant Center in Norfolk on Sunday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.!

Ringo Starr started his career with the Beatles in the 1960’s and has had a successful career as a singer-songwriter, drummer, collaborator and actor.

Making up the All-Starr band are Todd Rundgren and Greg Rolie (Santana and Journey), Steve Lukather (Toto), Richard Page (Mr. Mister), Greg Bissonette (ELO) and Warren Ham!

Ringo and His All- Starr Band have toured consistently for over two decades and offer Ringo’s solo hits, hits from his years with the Beatles and songs from each All- Starr bandmates’ own hit lists.

Tickets start at $48 and will go on sale Thursday, March 30 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at YnotTix.com, by calling 877-YNOT-TIX or by visiting the Constant Center Box Office during regular business hours.