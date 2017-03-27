NFL owners approve Raiders’ move to Las Vegas

PHOENIX, Ariz. – At the annual league meetings in Phoenix, NFL owners voted 31-to-1 in approval of the Oakland Raiders move to Las Vegas. The franchise has spent 45 of its 58 seasons in Oakland and intends to play the 2017 and 2017 seasons in California.

“My father always said, ‘the greatness of the Raiders is in its future,’ and the opportunity to build a world-class stadium in the entertainment capital of the world is a significant step toward achieving that greatness,” team owner Mark Davis said in a statement. “I would like to thank Commissioner Goodell, the National Football League and my 31 partners. I would also like to thank Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature for their commitment. Finally, I would like to thank Sheldon Adelson for his vision and leadership, without which this project never would have become a reality.”

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and Oakland will always be part of our DNA,” Davis added. “We know that some fans will be disappointed and even angry, but we hope that they do not direct that frustration to the players, coaches and staff. We plan to play at the Coliseum in 2017 and 2018, and hope to stay there as the Oakland Raiders until the new stadium opens. We would love nothing more than to bring a championship back to the Bay Area.”

This move follows numerous attempts by the franchise to build/upgrade its stadium situation in Oakland. In November, the Nevada Senate approved a tax increase to help fund a new $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas.

