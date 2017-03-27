News 3 Breakfast Bus is Back! The Egg Bistro opens in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach, Va. – The Egg Bistro is opening a third location in Virginia Beach!

Monday is the grand opening of the new location, in the Strawbridge Marketplace shopping center at 2129 General Booth Boulevard.

The independently owned neighborhood bistro prides itself on providing fresh, innovative food in a hip, family environment.

They already have locations off of Kempsville Road near Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake and in Harbour View in Suffolk.

36.768057 -76.016064