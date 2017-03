NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police said that a train hit a teenage pedestrian on Monday.

Police dispatchers got a call about the incident around 3 p.m.

The teen was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. His right ankle was severed, police said.

The incident happened in theĀ 500 Block of Onancock Trail.

There is no further information available at this time about the victim’s condition.

Police are investigating the incident.