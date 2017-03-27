Mosul: 112 civilian bodies pulled from site of coalition airstrike

Over the past three days, 112 bodies have been pulled from the site of a March 17 coalition airstrike in Mosul, senior Iraqi health official Ahmed Dubardani said.

The bodies have been buried in western Mosul’s al-Mamoun cemetery, he said.

The airstrike, by the US-led coalition on an ISIS truck laden with explosives, led to the deaths of dozens of civilians in Mosul, a senior Iraqi military officer said Sunday.

In recent days, dozens of civilian deaths have been reported from western Mosul — ISIS’ last major stronghold in Iraq.

