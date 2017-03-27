Local military family receives new chairlift for physically-challenged daughter

NORFOLK, Va. – A local family got some help where they needed it most so their daughter could have more freedom.

The Johnson family has a physically-challenged daughter who needed a new chairlift.

The chairlift the family was using continued to break and repairs were repeatedly needed.

The Johnson’s got help from the Virginia Beach Noblemen organization and the Mobility Supercenter to fix the issue.

The Mobility Supercenter installed a new chairlift on Monday, helping the Johnson’s with a purchase that was too expensive for the family, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Noblemen said.