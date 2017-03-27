Chesapeake Navy Sailor sentenced for stealing identity of sailors under his command

NORFOLK, Va. – A U.S. Navy senior chief was sentenced to just over four years in prison for identity theft and bank fraud on Monday.

41-year-old Clayton Pressley was accused of stealing personal identity information of sailors under his command.

Pressley pleaded guilty on August 22, 2016.

According to court documents, Pressley used his position as a senior enlisted member of a local military command to steal personal identity information and identification documents of members of his command.

Using that information and pretending to be two of his subordinates, he applied for and received several loans from Pioneer Mid-Country Bank totaling $24,000.

Pressley also possessed identity documents at his residence for eight other members of his military command.

