NORFOLK, Va. - The inaugural Metallic Gala fashion show Saturday, April 1 at the Slover Library will raise funds to support the Friends of Norfolk Public Library and NPL’s Summer Reading Program. Show will include five designer shows plus an emerging designer element.

We have and organizer and designer from the show with a special preview of some of the styles you will see at the main event.

For more: www.themetallicgala.com