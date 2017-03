Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Maybe we won't all be hitting the trail, but there are things to know and to have handy even before you set out on a day of hiking. We talk with Arthur Mertz, Chief Park Ranger at Sandy Bottom Nature Park in Hampton about what they teach at Wilderness Survival programs.

To find out more about Sandy Bottom Nature Park, a hidden jewel in Hampton Roads, check out www.hampton.gov/parks.