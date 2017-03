NEW YORK, N.Y. – It’s not everyday you’ll hear about a Power 5 school being a “cinderella

story. South Carolina has been that team, and continued their best season in program history by reaching their first Final Four.

Sindarius Thornwell, who has been a catalyst for the Gamecocks all tournament, led the team with a game-high 26 points and six rebounds. Thornwell has averaged 25 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina will face No. 1 seed Gonzaga April 1st in Phoenix on News 3.