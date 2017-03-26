Police pursuit on I-64 ends in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – A police pursuit on I-64 ended in Hampton, according to State Police dispatch.

It happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m., dispatchers say.

Hampton Police dispatchers say the chase ended in the 700 block of Settlers Landing Road.

A photo sent in by a News 3 viewer shows two SUVs, one completely turned over. The photo also shows Virginia State Police responding to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

