Last-second shot propels North Carolina over Kentucky 75-73; advance to 2nd straight Final Four

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After North Carolina’s win over Butler, Joel Berry said they think about the 2016 National Championship game “before every game”. As the NCAA Tournament has rolled on, the Tar Heels have only gotten stronger.

Luke Maye’s game-winning jumper with .3 seconds left on the clock gave North Carolina a trip to it’s second straight Final Four with a 75-73 win over Kentucky. Maye has been seldom used throughout the season, but came up big with 17 points.

Kentucky had to deal with foul trouble from it’s leading scorers. Malik Monk, who scored 21 points in the Elite Eight game against UCLA, was held to nine points in the contest. De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points in the previous game, and was held to 13.

The Tar Heels will face Oregon April 1st on News 3.