Norfolk Airport Authority hiring full time, part time parking cashiers

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Airport Authority is seeking full time and part time parking cashiers to work at the Norfolk International Airport.

Parking cashiers assist patrons, collect parking fees and prepare shift reports and deposits. The starting pay rate is $14.94 per hour.

If you’re interested, you can apply in person to the Human Resource Department, Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. The Human Resource Department is located in the Departures Terminal on the second floor.

Applicants may also submit an application form and a copy of their current DMV driving record to:

Norfolk Airport Authority Attention: Human Resources Department 2200 Norview Avenue Norfolk, Va. 23518

