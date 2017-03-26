Man injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the arm in the 700 block of Blackstone Walk.

On Sunday at 6:10 a.m., officers responded to a call about an injured person.

According to police, one man had a gunshot wound to his arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say three people are being interviewed about the incident, but their statements are conflicting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

