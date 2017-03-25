× Hundreds getting free dental work in Yorktown

YORKTOWN CO., VA. – The Virginia Dental Association Foundation is giving free dental care to low income families today.VDAF is hosting a Mission of Mercy, MOM, project in Yorktown at York High School Saturday.

MOM operates mobile clinics in locations providing preventative, restorative, and surgical dental treatment for low income people on a first come, first serve basis.

They provide services to more than 3,000 patients each year.

Dentist will be at York High School from 6:30a.m – 5 p.m.